HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Aqua Paradiso
Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, 25-A, Ring Road, Vikram Vihar, Lajpat Nagar-IV
When: June 16 to August 19
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Japanese Bento Making
Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village
When: June 16
Timing: 1pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Parivarik Comedy Ft. Rakesh Addlakha
Where: The Project Comedy, R2 Upper Ground Floor, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: June 16
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Vani – Champa Chameli
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House
When: June 16 to 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction