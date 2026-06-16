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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, June 16 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 16, 2026 5:05 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #ArtAttack

    What: Aqua Paradiso

    Gram it: IndiGo flight 6E-2278 receives a water canal salute as commercial flight operations were kicked off at Noida International Airport, in Jewar, on Monday. (Photo: HT video grab)
    Gram it: IndiGo flight 6E-2278 receives a water canal salute as commercial flight operations were kicked off at Noida International Airport, in Jewar, on Monday. (Photo: HT video grab)

    Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, 25-A, Ring Road, Vikram Vihar, Lajpat Nagar-IV

    When: June 16 to August 19

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Japanese Bento Making

    Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village

    When: June 16

    Timing: 1pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Parivarik Comedy Ft. Rakesh Addlakha

    Where: The Project Comedy, R2 Upper Ground Floor, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram

    When: June 16

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Vani – Champa Chameli

    Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House

    When: June 16 to 18

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 16 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 16 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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