HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 October 2024
Oct 16, 2024 08:59 PM IST
The day of Oct 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: The IIC Experience: A Festival Of The Arts | Manuscripts and the Movement of Ideas across Asia
Where: Annexe Art Gallery, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 17 to 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: KNMA Theatre Festival | Talki Via Bengaluru
Where: Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: October 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Jashn-e-Urdu | Aalam-e-Kaif ft Salman Ali
Where: Central Park, Rajiv Chowk, Connaught Place
When: October 17
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Festival of Lights
Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh
When: October 15 to 27
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: ₹40
Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)