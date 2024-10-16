Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 16, 2024 08:59 PM IST

The day of Oct 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: The IIC Experience: A Festival Of The Arts | Manuscripts and the Movement of Ideas across Asia

Catch It Live on 17 October 2024
Catch It Live on 17 October 2024

Where: Annexe Art Gallery, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 17 to 22

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#Staged

What: KNMA Theatre Festival | Talki Via Bengaluru

Where: Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: October 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Jashn-e-Urdu | Aalam-e-Kaif ft Salman Ali

Where: Central Park, Rajiv Chowk, Connaught Place

When: October 17

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Festival of Lights

Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh

When: October 15 to 27

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: 40

Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

 

