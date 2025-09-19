HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 September 2025

#Staged
What: Mehroon (Directed by Amitesh Grover)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: September 19
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Night ft Azhar ki Mehfil
Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad
When: September 19
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gen WHY - A Millennial Spiral By Swati Sachdeva
Where:The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: September 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Maheep Singh Performing Live
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Saket
When: September 19
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)