    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 September 2025

    Friday, September 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction

    Published on: Sep 19, 2025 11:34 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: Mehroon (Directed by Amitesh Grover)

    Catch It Live on Friday, 19 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: September 19

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Zikrr Live

    Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: September 19

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Sufi Night ft Azhar ki Mehfil

    Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

    When: September 19

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gen WHY - A Millennial Spiral By Swati Sachdeva

    Where:The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: September 19

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Maheep Singh Performing Live

    Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Saket

    When: September 19

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

