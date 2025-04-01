HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 April 2025
Apr 01, 2025 08:30 PM IST
Wednesday, April 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Bhilwara Sur Sangam 2025 ft Purbayan Chatterjee (Sitar) also Pt Sajan & Swaransh Mishra (Vocals)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: April 2 & 3
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Prismatic Narratives
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 1 to 5
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Odissi Duet
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg
When: April 2
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: April 2
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)