HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 November 2025

#TuneIn
What: Re:Sound | Lucky Ali India Tour
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal
When: November 2
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Yahobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 (Airport Express Line)
#ArtAttack
What: AA Raiba: The Inner Contour – Artworks by Abdul Aziz Raiba (1922–2016)
Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: November 2 to 10
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Hors d’haleine / Breathing Underwater (Italian film with English subtitles/ Director: Eric Lamhène)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 1
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Pilaki Mane Faye – Play based on stories of Geetanjali Shree (Director: Shilpi Marwaha)
Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Institutional Area, Lodi Colony, Lodhi Road
When: November 2
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 2
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Crafts Mela
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida
When: November 2 to 15
Timing: Noon to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)