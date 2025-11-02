Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 November 2025

    Sunday, November 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 2, 2025 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: Re:Sound | Lucky Ali India Tour

    Gram it: It was a treat for the eyes to see something beyond smog in the Capital! The Red Fort was illuminated with an image of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which was projected during the light and sound show organised on Saturday evening as part of the 'Meri Dilli Mera Desh' event that was celebrated Unity in Diversity and the Spirit of Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
    Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal

    When: November 2

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Yahobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 (Airport Express Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: AA Raiba: The Inner Contour – Artworks by Abdul Aziz Raiba (1922–2016)

    Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

    When: November 2 to 10

    Timing: 11am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Hors d’haleine / Breathing Underwater (Italian film with English subtitles/ Director: Eric Lamhène)

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: November 1

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Pilaki Mane Faye – Play based on stories of Geetanjali Shree (Director: Shilpi Marwaha)

    Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Institutional Area, Lodi Colony, Lodhi Road

    When: November 2

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: November 2

    Timing: 8.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Crafts Mela

    Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

    When: November 2 to 15

    Timing: Noon to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

