HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 March 2025

#ArtAttack What: Solo Art Show by Nawal Kishore Catch It Live on Thursday, 20 March 2025

Where: Passage Art Gallery, 66 Khan Market

When: March 19 to April 14

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: I'm Nevenka

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: March 19

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Sustainable Agriculture | Prof Abhijit Das, Anup Wadhawan & Siraj Hussain

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 20

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Tansen

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

When: March 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Bollywood Night ft Aakarshakh Band

Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: March 20

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Lineup

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Plot No 6, Pocket 1, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: March 20

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction