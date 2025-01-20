HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 January 2025

#DelhiTalkies What: Bharat Mobility Global Expo | Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show Catch It Live on Tuesday, 21 January 2025

Where: India Expo Centre, Plot No 23/25, 27/29, Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida

When: January 19 to 22

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Knowledge Park II (Aqua Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Sacred Lines

Where: Ojas Art, 1AQ, Near Qutb Minar, Mehrauli

When: January 19 to March 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Nayika | Kathak recital ft Shubhi Johari

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 21

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Two Families and an Archive that Launched Pete Seeger

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 21

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gut Laughter: A Comedy Lineup Show

Where: Light Room, Second Floor, 12A, Hauz Khas Village

When: January 21

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Board Gaming Tuesdays

Where: Unlocked – Bar, Kitchen and Escape Room, 32nd Avenue, Part 2, Sector 15, Gurugram

When: January 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction