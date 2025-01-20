HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 January 2025
Tuesday, Jan 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#DelhiTalkies
What: Bharat Mobility Global Expo | Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show
Where: India Expo Centre, Plot No 23/25, 27/29, Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida
When: January 19 to 22
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Knowledge Park II (Aqua Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Sacred Lines
Where: Ojas Art, 1AQ, Near Qutb Minar, Mehrauli
When: January 19 to March 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Nayika | Kathak recital ft Shubhi Johari
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 21
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Two Families and an Archive that Launched Pete Seeger
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 21
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gut Laughter: A Comedy Lineup Show
Where: Light Room, Second Floor, 12A, Hauz Khas Village
When: January 21
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Board Gaming Tuesdays
Where: Unlocked – Bar, Kitchen and Escape Room, 32nd Avenue, Part 2, Sector 15, Gurugram
When: January 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)