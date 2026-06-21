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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, June 21 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 21, 2026 3:32 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #DelhiTalkies

    What: International Yoga Day | A Morning To Breathe Together Ft. Akshay Kumar

    Gram it: Sunny skies make way for clouds as tourists visit the India Gate this weekend. Making the most of the pleasant weather is a young child who walks with a spring in her step while waiting for the monsoon to grace Delhi. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    Gram it: Sunny skies make way for clouds as tourists visit the India Gate this weekend. Making the most of the pleasant weather is a young child who walks with a spring in her step while waiting for the monsoon to grace Delhi. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

    Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road

    When: June 21

    Time: 5.30am

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Rang Pallav

    Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: June 20 & 21

    Timing: 5.30pm to 8.39pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: International Yoga Day | Delhi Drum Circle Jam

    Where: Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex, India Gate Circle

    When: June 21

    Time: 6am

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #Staged

    What: Tom & Jerry – A Hilarious Comedy of Errors Ft. Ali Asgar, Aasif Sheikh & Shilpa Shinde (Director: Paritosh Painter)

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: June 20 & 21

    Timing: 4pm & 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Book Club | The Picture of Dorian Gray – Oscar Wilde

    Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

    When: June 21

    Timing: 12.30pm to 2pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Threshold of Dreams – Khwaabon Ki Dehleez – Artworks by Neha Bisht

    Where: Annexe Art Gallery, Art Gallery, India International Centre, Lodi Estate

    When: June 20 to 28

    TIming: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: World Music Day | Battle of Bands 2.0

    Where: At Live Cafe, HA-22, Sector-104, Noida

    When: June 21

    Timing: Noon to Midnight

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 81 & Noida Sector 101 (Aqua Line)

    #CineCall

    What: The Tangerine (Director: Sean Baker)

    Where: Niv Art Centre, 210, IGNOU Chowk, Neb Sarai

    When: June 21

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Prime Time Comedy Ft. Shreya Pritam & Trisha Pathak

    Where: The Social House, 18, Hauz Khas Village

    When: June 21

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 21 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 21 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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