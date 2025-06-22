HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 June 2025

#TuneIn
What: SaMaPa World Santoor Day
Where: Chinmaya Mission, 89, Lodhi Road
When: June 22
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Golden Jubilee
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: June 22
Timing: 4.30pm & 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Atmanaveshana – paintings by Amrit Kapoor and sculptures by Suresh Kumar
Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: June 20 to 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Corporate Majdoor ft Anmol Garg
Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 22
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Pacific Mall, Najafgarh Road, Tagore Garden
When: June 19 to 22
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Tagore Garden (Blue Line)