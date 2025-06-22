Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 22, 2025 11:31 AM IST

Sunday, June 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: SaMaPa World Santoor Day

Catch It Live on Sunday, 22 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)


Where: Chinmaya Mission, 89, Lodhi Road

When: June 22

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line) 

 

#Staged

What: Golden Jubilee

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: June 22

Timing: 4.30pm & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)  

 

#ArtAttack

What: Atmanaveshana – paintings by Amrit Kapoor and sculptures by Suresh Kumar

Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: June 20 to 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)    

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Corporate Majdoor ft Anmol Garg 

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 22

Timing: 4pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) 

 

#FleaSpree 

What: Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition 

Where: Pacific Mall, Najafgarh Road, Tagore Garden 

When: June 19 to 22 

Timing: 11am to 9pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Tagore Garden (Blue Line)

 

 

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction 

