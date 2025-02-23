HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 February 2025
Sunday, February 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
Don't want to watch IIC Champions Trophy and India vs Pak match? Delhiites, here's where you can head out to enjoy aspects of life, other than cricket:
#DelhiTalkies
What: 37th Vasant Utsav
Where: Helipad Ground/Shivalik Park, Sector-33A, Noida
When: February 23
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Theatre in the Pocket
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 23
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Shivaarghya
Where: Ganesa Natyalaya, C-16, Qutab Institutional Area
When: February 23
Timing: 2pm to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: IIT (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Rupa Bheda (Secrets of Form)
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: February 20 to 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Baithak – Power of Words
Where: Urban Fringe - The Underground Studio, F-15 (Basement), Okhla Phase I
When: February 23
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Govind Puri (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Palaash
Where: DDA Green, Sector-16D, Golf Course Road, Dwarka
When: February 22 & 23
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Bunai Gatha
Where: Handloom Haat, 76, Atul Grove Road, Janpath
When: February 21 to March 2
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)