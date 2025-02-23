Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 February 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2025 04:48 PM IST

Sunday, February 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Don't want to watch IIC Champions Trophy and India vs Pak match? Delhiites, here's where you can head out to enjoy aspects of life, other than cricket:

Catch it Live on Sunday, 23 February 2025 (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Catch it Live on Sunday, 23 February 2025 (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

#DelhiTalkies

What: 37th Vasant Utsav

Where: Helipad Ground/Shivalik Park, Sector-33A, Noida

When: February 23

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Theatre in the Pocket

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 23

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Shivaarghya

Where: Ganesa Natyalaya, C-16, Qutab Institutional Area

When: February 23

Timing: 2pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: IIT (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Rupa Bheda (Secrets of Form)

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: February 20 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Baithak – Power of Words

Where: Urban Fringe - The Underground Studio, F-15 (Basement), Okhla Phase I

When: February 23

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Govind Puri (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Palaash

Where: DDA Green, Sector-16D, Golf Course Road, Dwarka

When: February 22 & 23

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Bunai Gatha

Where: Handloom Haat, 76, Atul Grove Road, Janpath

When: February 21 to March 2

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

