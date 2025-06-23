Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 23, 2025 02:55 PM IST

Monday, June 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#DelhiTalkies

What: Kids' Carnival

Catch It Live on Monday, 23 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: The Plaza, Select CityWalk, Saket

When: June 23

Timing: 6pm to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) 

 

#Staged

What: Dastaangoi

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: June 23 & 24

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#ArtAttack

What: Every Smile Belongs 

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

When: June 22 to July 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) 

 

#CineCall

What: Summer Sonata – A Festival of Opera, Ballet & Concert Films | OPERA – Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 23 

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral 

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram 

When: June 23

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)  

 

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

