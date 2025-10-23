Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 October 2025

    Thursday, October 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Updated on: Oct 23, 2025 9:20 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #ArtAttack

    What: Wanderlust – Photographs by Rohit Chawla

    Gram it: A view of the Akshardham Temple covered with smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remains 'very poor' for the fourth consecutive day, post Diwali, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI of 332 was recorded at 6am on October 23. (Photo: ANI )
    Gram it: A view of the Akshardham Temple covered with smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remains 'very poor' for the fourth consecutive day, post Diwali, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI of 332 was recorded at 6am on October 23. (Photo: ANI )

    Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: October 23 to 29

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Piano recital ft Andreas König – Select pieces by Mozart, Liszt, Bruckner, Beethoven, and a tribute to the 200th anniversary of Johann Strauss II.

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, Indian Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 23

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #CineCall

    What: The Most Precious of Cargoes (Director: Michel Hazanavicius)

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: October 23

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Telling Lies – A StandUp Solo ft Aashish Solanki

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: October 23

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 23 October 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 23 October 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes