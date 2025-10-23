HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 October 2025

#ArtAttack
What: Wanderlust – Photographs by Rohit Chawla
Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: October 23 to 29
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Piano recital ft Andreas König – Select pieces by Mozart, Liszt, Bruckner, Beethoven, and a tribute to the 200th anniversary of Johann Strauss II.
Where: The Stein Auditorium, Indian Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: The Most Precious of Cargoes (Director: Michel Hazanavicius)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: October 23
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Telling Lies – A StandUp Solo ft Aashish Solanki
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram