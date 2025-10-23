HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 October 2025

What: Wanderlust – Photographs by Rohit Chawla

Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: October 23 to 29

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Piano recital ft Andreas König – Select pieces by Mozart, Liszt, Bruckner, Beethoven, and a tribute to the 200th anniversary of Johann Strauss II.