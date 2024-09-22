HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 September 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: PurvaeeWhere: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), Plot No 3A, Sector 126, NoidaWhen: September 13 to December 4Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line) #StagedWhat: IHC Theatre Festival | Waiting for NaseerWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: September 23Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Gaurav Gupta LiveWhere: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, GurugramWhen: September 23Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro) #FleaSpreeWhat: End of Baarish SaleWhere: 3, Krishi Vihar Complex, Joseph Broz Tito MargWhen: September 23 to 28Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Chirag Delhi (Magenta Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction