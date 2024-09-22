Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 September 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 22, 2024 06:55 PM IST

The day of Sept 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on 23 September 2024
Catch It Live on 23 September 2024
One of the many artworks on display by artist Bhagat Singh.
One of the many artworks on display by artist Bhagat Singh.

What: Purvaee

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), Plot No 3A, Sector 126, Noida

When: September 13 to December 4

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

 

#Staged

What: IHC Theatre Festival | Waiting for Naseer

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: September 23

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

 

#FleaSpree

What: End of Baarish Sale

Where: 3, Krishi Vihar Complex, Joseph Broz Tito Marg

When: September 23 to 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chirag Delhi (Magenta Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

