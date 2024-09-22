HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 September 2024

#ArtAttack Catch It Live on 23 September 2024

One of the many artworks on display by artist Bhagat Singh.

What: Purvaee

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), Plot No 3A, Sector 126, Noida

When: September 13 to December 4

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: IHC Theatre Festival | Waiting for Naseer

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: September 23

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: End of Baarish Sale

Where: 3, Krishi Vihar Complex, Joseph Broz Tito Marg

When: September 23 to 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chirag Delhi (Magenta Line)

