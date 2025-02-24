HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 February 2025
Monday, February 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Artistic Marble Aura
Where: Sculpture Court, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: February 24 to March 5
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | The Rock from Turkey
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 24
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Between the Crown & Congress: Rethinking the Politics of Late Colonial India
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 24
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Carnival
Where: Upper Deck Comedy Club, TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV
When: February 24
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vinoba Puri (Pink Line)
#CineCall
What: Rencontres du Toit du Monde | Matthieu Ricard
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, Lodi Estate
When: February 24
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Saras Aajeevika Mela 2025
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida
When: February 21 to March 10
Timing: 11am to 9.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)