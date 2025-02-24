Menu Explore
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 February 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 24, 2025 11:06 AM IST

Monday, February 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

Catch it Live on Monday, 24 February 2025(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Catch it Live on Monday, 24 February 2025(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

What: Artistic Marble Aura

Where: Sculpture Court, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: February 24 to March 5

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | The Rock from Turkey

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 24

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Between the Crown & Congress: Rethinking the Politics of Late Colonial India

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 24

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Carnival

Where: Upper Deck Comedy Club, TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: February 24

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vinoba Puri (Pink Line)

#CineCall

What: Rencontres du Toit du Monde | Matthieu Ricard

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, Lodi Estate

When: February 24

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Saras Aajeevika Mela 2025

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

When: February 21 to March 10

Timing: 11am to 9.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

