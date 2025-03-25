HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 March 2025
Mar 25, 2025 01:43 PM IST
Tuesday, March 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#StepUp
What: 37th Kathak Mahotsav - 2025
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg
When: March 24 to 26
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: FN Souza – Enfant Terrible
Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, G Block, Connaught Place
When: March 25
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Standup Comedy Show ft Sebastian Marx
Where: Alliance Francaise, Lodhi Road
When: March 25 & 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)