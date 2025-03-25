Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 March 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 25, 2025 01:43 PM IST

Tuesday, March 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#StepUp

What: 37th Kathak Mahotsav - 2025

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 25 March 2025
Catch It Live on Tuesday, 25 March 2025

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: March 24 to 26

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: FN Souza – Enfant Terrible

Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, G Block, Connaught Place

When: March 25

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Standup Comedy Show ft Sebastian Marx

Where: Alliance Francaise, Lodhi Road

When: March 25 & 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
