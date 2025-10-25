Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 October 2025

    Saturday, October 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Oct 25, 2025 2:14 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #ArtAttack

    What: Between the Strands, Time Bends and Warps – Curated by Meena Vari

    Gram it: Devotees bathe and offer prayers in the Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj Ghat. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has announced a government holiday on the third day of Chhath Puja, that is, Monday. The four-day festival, begins today with Nahay Khay followed by Kharna on the second day. On the third day, devotees will make offerings to the setting sun, and on the final day they will worship the rising sun. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)
    Where: CCA, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: October 24 to 28

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Suitable Conversations Under the Stars | Urdunama: Translating for Tomorrow – Ranjit Hoskote & Rakhshanda Jalil

    Where: Mughal Pavilion, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

    When: October 25

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: 50

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Delhi Indie Project – Celebrating a decade

    Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

    When: October 25

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.thepianoman.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Music In The Park ft Dhruv Bedi (Sitar) & Ashwini Bhide Deshpande (Hindustani Vocal)

    Where: Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri

    When: October 25

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Echoes of the Past: Deep Threads of Indian Diplomacy – Lakhan Mehrotra, Amit Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Neerja Chowdhury & Dr Karan Singh

    Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: October 25

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Mohabbat Zindabaad ft Jai Singh

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: October 25

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Standup Comedy Show ft Rajat Chauhan Live

    Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

    When: October 25

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
