HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 October 2025

#ArtAttack
What: Between the Strands, Time Bends and Warps – Curated by Meena Vari
Where: CCA, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: October 24 to 28
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Suitable Conversations Under the Stars | Urdunama: Translating for Tomorrow – Ranjit Hoskote & Rakhshanda Jalil
Where: Mughal Pavilion, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: October 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹50
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Delhi Indie Project – Celebrating a decade
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram
When: October 25
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Music In The Park ft Dhruv Bedi (Sitar) & Ashwini Bhide Deshpande (Hindustani Vocal)
Where: Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri
When: October 25
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Echoes of the Past: Deep Threads of Indian Diplomacy – Lakhan Mehrotra, Amit Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Neerja Chowdhury & Dr Karan Singh
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: October 25
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Mohabbat Zindabaad ft Jai Singh
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: October 25
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Standup Comedy Show ft Rajat Chauhan Live
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: October 25
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)