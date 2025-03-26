Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 March 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 26, 2025 12:26 PM IST

Wednesday, March 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#DelhiTalkies

What: Rajasthan Utsav 2025 – Craft Fair & Food Festival

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 26 March 2025
Catch It Live on Wednesday, 26 March 2025

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: March 25 to April 2

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: 37th Kathak Mahotsav - 2025

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: March 24 to 26

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Five Films For Freedom 2025

Where: British Council, 17, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: March 26

Timing: 6pm to 8pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) & Janpath (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2025 | Bloody Bombay

Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: March 26

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Talk Talk Korea

Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, 25-A, Ring Road, Vikram Vihar, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: March 20 to May 30

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Luxe Haat – Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Police Officer's Mess, 11 Alipur Road, Civil Lines

When: March 26

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On