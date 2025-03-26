HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 March 2025

#DelhiTalkies What: Rajasthan Utsav 2025 – Craft Fair & Food Festival Catch It Live on Wednesday, 26 March 2025

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: March 25 to April 2

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: 37th Kathak Mahotsav - 2025

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: March 24 to 26

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Five Films For Freedom 2025

Where: British Council, 17, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: March 26

Timing: 6pm to 8pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) & Janpath (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2025 | Bloody Bombay

Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: March 26

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Talk Talk Korea

Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, 25-A, Ring Road, Vikram Vihar, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: March 20 to May 30

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Luxe Haat – Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Police Officer's Mess, 11 Alipur Road, Civil Lines

When: March 26

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)

