HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 March 2025
Wednesday, March 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#DelhiTalkies
What: Rajasthan Utsav 2025 – Craft Fair & Food Festival
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: March 25 to April 2
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: 37th Kathak Mahotsav - 2025
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg
When: March 24 to 26
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Five Films For Freedom 2025
Where: British Council, 17, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place
When: March 26
Timing: 6pm to 8pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) & Janpath (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2025 | Bloody Bombay
Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: March 26
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Talk Talk Korea
Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, 25-A, Ring Road, Vikram Vihar, Lajpat Nagar IV
When: March 20 to May 30
Timing: 9am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Luxe Haat – Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Police Officer's Mess, 11 Alipur Road, Civil Lines
When: March 26
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)
