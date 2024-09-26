Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 September 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 26, 2024 05:27 PM IST

The day of Sept 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Echoes of Her Truth

Catch It Live on 27 September 2024
Catch It Live on 27 September 2024

Where: Living Tradition Centre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: September 26 to October 1

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

 

#CineCall

What: My Radio My Life

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Aradhana

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: September 27

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: IHC Theatre Festival | Urmila

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Pyaar Dosti Hai ft Navin Noronha

Where: Saket Social, DLF Avenue Mall, Mandir Marg, Saket District Centre, Saket

When: September 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Register Here

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Kanakavalli - Kanjivaram Exhibition & Sale

Where: Fire Hall, The Park, 15, Sansad Marg, Hanuman Road Area, Connaught Place

When: September 26 & 27

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On