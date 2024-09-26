HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 September 2024
The day of Sept 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Echoes of Her Truth
Where: Living Tradition Centre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: September 26 to October 1
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: My Radio My Life
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Aradhana
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: September 27
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: IHC Theatre Festival | Urmila
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Pyaar Dosti Hai ft Navin Noronha
Where: Saket Social, DLF Avenue Mall, Mandir Marg, Saket District Centre, Saket
When: September 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Register Here
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Kanakavalli - Kanjivaram Exhibition & Sale
Where: Fire Hall, The Park, 15, Sansad Marg, Hanuman Road Area, Connaught Place
When: September 26 & 27
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)