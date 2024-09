HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 September 2024

#ArtAttack What: Hand Prints | Mind Prints Catch It Live on 28 September 2024

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony

When: September 26 to October 11

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Salaam-E-Jagjit ft Nisschal Zaveri

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium 2, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

When: September 28

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Jazz Weekender ft Thee Marloes

Where: 1AQ, Near Qutab Minar, Mehrauli

When: September 28 & 29

Timing: 7.45pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: IHC Theatre Festival | Red

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 28

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: What's in a Name?

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28

When: September 28

Timing: 12pm

Entry: www.fillum.in

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Inder Sahani Live

Where: Amphitheater, Gulshan One29 Mall, Sector 129, Noida

When: September 28

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 137 (Aqua Line

