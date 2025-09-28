Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 September 2025

    Sunday, September 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HTCity Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Sep 28, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: Sachet-Parampara Live Concert

    Catch It Live on Sunday, 28 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    Catch It Live on Sunday, 28 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

    Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

    When: September 28

    Timing: 7pm to 10pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #Staged

    What: Jaun Meri Jaan: Revisiting Jaun Elia with Jyoti Mamgain ft Sarthak Oberoi

    Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

    When: September 28

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: IHC Theatre Festival 2025 | Lifafiya (Directed by Anushi Agrawal & Ekta)

    Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: September 28

    Timing: Noon & 4pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Art Asia Delhi 2025

    Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center (Hall 2C, D), Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal

    When: September 25 to 28

    Timing: 11am to 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Airport Express Line / Orange Line)

    #Staged

    What: Rama’s Story (Directed by Anasuya Vaidya)

    Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

    When: September 28

    Timings: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Visions Unveiled: Liminal Spaces

    Where: Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: September 26 to October 1

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Crowd Work Show ft Manhar Seth

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: September 28

    Timings: 8.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Luxury Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

    Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1 CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Road

    When: September 27 & 28

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    © 2025 HindustanTimes