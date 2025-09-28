HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 September 2025

#TuneIn
What: Sachet-Parampara Live Concert
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle
When: September 28
Timing: 7pm to 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Jaun Meri Jaan: Revisiting Jaun Elia with Jyoti Mamgain ft Sarthak Oberoi
Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: September 28
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: IHC Theatre Festival 2025 | Lifafiya (Directed by Anushi Agrawal & Ekta)
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 28
Timing: Noon & 4pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Art Asia Delhi 2025
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center (Hall 2C, D), Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal
When: September 25 to 28
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Airport Express Line / Orange Line)
#Staged
What: Rama’s Story (Directed by Anasuya Vaidya)
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg
When: September 28
Timings: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Visions Unveiled: Liminal Spaces
Where: Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 26 to October 1
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Crowd Work Show ft Manhar Seth
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: September 28
Timings: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Luxury Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1 CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Road
When: September 27 & 28
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)