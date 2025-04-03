HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 April 2025
Apr 03, 2025 11:34 AM IST
Thursday, April 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Bhilwara Sur Sangam 2025 ft Pt Pratyush Banerjee (Sarod) & Pt Ulhas Kasalkar (Vocals)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: April 3
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Rasa Nayika ft Nitisha Nanda
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Puppetoscope (Out of the shadows) - International Puppet Film Festival | Film Before Film (Germany)
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 3
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Écrire en français
Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Line , 72 Lodhi Estate
When: March 11 to April 6
Timing: 10am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
