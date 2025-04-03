Menu Explore
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 April 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 03, 2025 11:34 AM IST

Thursday, April 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

Catch it live on 3 April 2025.
Catch it live on 3 April 2025.

What: Bhilwara Sur Sangam 2025 ft Pt Pratyush Banerjee (Sarod) & Pt Ulhas Kasalkar (Vocals)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: April 3

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Rasa Nayika ft Nitisha Nanda

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Puppetoscope (Out of the shadows) - International Puppet Film Festival | Film Before Film (Germany)

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 3

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Écrire en français

Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Line , 72 Lodhi Estate

When: March 11 to April 6

Timing: 10am to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

