HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 September 2024
The day of Sept 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#StepUp
What: Krshna ft Guru Sonal Mansingh
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 3
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Heirloom Sarees — The Glory of India’s Woven Heritage
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 1 to 8
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: I Was, I Am, I Will Be
Where: Siddhartha Hall, Goethe-Institut, Max Mueller Bhavan, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place
When: September 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Changing Paradigms of Urbanisation: India and Beyond
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gangsters ft Shreya Priyam
Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Ground Floor, Satya Niketan
When: September 3
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)
