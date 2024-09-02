 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 September 2024 - Hindustan Times
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 September 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 02, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of Sept 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#StepUp

Catch It Live on 3 September 2024
What: Krshna ft Guru Sonal Mansingh

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 3

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Heirloom Sarees — The Glory of India’s Woven Heritage

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 1 to 8

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#CineCall

What: I Was, I Am, I Will Be

Where: Siddhartha Hall, Goethe-Institut, Max Mueller Bhavan, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: September 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Changing Paradigms of Urbanisation: India and Beyond

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gangsters ft Shreya Priyam

Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Ground Floor, Satya Niketan

When: September 3

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

 

 

 

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 September 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Monday, September 02, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On