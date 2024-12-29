HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 December 2024

#StepUp
What: 5th Sant Shiromani Surdas Mahotsav | Bharatanatyam recital ft Vidhushi Rama Vaidyanathan
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 30
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Sketch to Story
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: December 22 to 31
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Kahani vs Kunal Merchant
Where: Room Xo, Xo Bar, Aipl Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: December 30
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Rahul Dua Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: December 30
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Karigari
Where: National Centre For Heritage Textiles (NCHT), Handloom House, 76, Atul Grove Road, Janpath
When: December 30 to 9 January 2025
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
