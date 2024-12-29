Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 December 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 29, 2024 08:00 PM IST

Monday, Dec 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#StepUp

What: 5th Sant Shiromani Surdas Mahotsav | Bharatanatyam recital ft Vidhushi Rama Vaidyanathan

Catch It Live on Monday, 30 December 2024
Catch It Live on Monday, 30 December 2024

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Sketch to Story

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: December 22 to 31

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Kahani vs Kunal Merchant

Where: Room Xo, Xo Bar, Aipl Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: December 30

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Rahul Dua Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: December 30

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Karigari

Where: National Centre For Heritage Textiles (NCHT), Handloom House, 76, Atul Grove Road, Janpath

When: December 30 to 9 January 2025

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On