HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 31 May 2025
Saturday, May 31 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Whimsical Lines – Urban refrain through tribal abstraction
Where: Gallerie Nvya, 101-103, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, Saket District Centre
When: May 24 to June 28
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Tribute to Marcello Mastroianni | The Beekeeper (O Melissokomos)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 31
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | Dakshin Africa – Gandhi Se Mahatma Gandhi by Judge Virender Goyal – Ambassador Virender Gupta, Justice Talwant Singh (Retd), Justice Sudhir Jain (Retd), Justice VP Vaish (Retd), and vocalist Shankar Sahni
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 31
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Gharwali (based on Urdu writer Ismat Chugtai's story)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: May 31
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Karunesh Talwar Live
Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House
When: May 31
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: National Silk Expo
Where: Constitution Club of India, Vithal Bhai Patel House, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg
When: May 29 to June 4
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)