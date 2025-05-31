Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 31 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 31, 2025 10:14 AM IST

Saturday, May 31 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Whimsical Lines – Urban refrain through tribal abstraction

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 27 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Catch It Live on Tuesday, 27 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Gallerie Nvya, 101-103, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, Saket District Centre

When: May 24 to June 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

 

#CineCall

What: Tribute to Marcello Mastroianni | The Beekeeper (O Melissokomos)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)   

 

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion | Dakshin Africa – Gandhi Se Mahatma Gandhi by Judge Virender Goyal – Ambassador Virender Gupta, Justice Talwant Singh (Retd), Justice Sudhir Jain (Retd), Justice VP Vaish (Retd), and vocalist Shankar Sahni

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)   

 

#Staged 

What: Gharwali (based on Urdu writer Ismat Chugtai's story) 

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House 

When: May 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Karunesh Talwar Live 

Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House 

When: May 31

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#FleaSpree 

What: National Silk Expo 

Where: Constitution Club of India, Vithal Bhai Patel House, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg 

When: May 29 to June 4 

Timing: 11am to 9pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

