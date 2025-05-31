HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 31 May 2025

#ArtAttack What: Whimsical Lines – Urban refrain through tribal abstraction Catch It Live on Tuesday, 27 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Gallerie Nvya, 101-103, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, Saket District Centre

When: May 24 to June 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Tribute to Marcello Mastroianni | The Beekeeper (O Melissokomos)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion | Dakshin Africa – Gandhi Se Mahatma Gandhi by Judge Virender Goyal – Ambassador Virender Gupta, Justice Talwant Singh (Retd), Justice Sudhir Jain (Retd), Justice VP Vaish (Retd), and vocalist Shankar Sahni

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Gharwali (based on Urdu writer Ismat Chugtai's story)

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: May 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Karunesh Talwar Live

Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

When: May 31

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: National Silk Expo

Where: Constitution Club of India, Vithal Bhai Patel House, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg

When: May 29 to June 4

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

