HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 August 2025
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 06:00 am IST
Monday, August 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: From Point to Infinity – Locutions in dot, line, and space
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: August 3 to 10
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Train To Pakistan – Adapted from Khushwant Singh's novel
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: ShubhWave – A Shubh Themed Fan Event
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus, CP
When: August 4
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Behen Ko Naman ft RJ Kisna
Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: August 4
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)