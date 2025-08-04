HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 August 2025

#ArtAttack What: From Point to Infinity – Locutions in dot, line, and space Catch It Live on Monday, 4 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: August 3 to 10

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Train To Pakistan – Adapted from Khushwant Singh's novel

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: ShubhWave – A Shubh Themed Fan Event

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus, CP

When: August 4

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Behen Ko Naman ft RJ Kisna

Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: August 4

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

