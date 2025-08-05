HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 August 2025
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 11:19 am IST
Tuesday, August 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Lunch Sessions ft Poorvi Naithani
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave
When: Aug 5
Timing: 1.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
#StepUp
What: Kuchipudi ki Shaam Hindustani ke Naam
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | The Revolutionaries: A Novel
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Aug 5
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo Ft. Gurleen Pannu & Swati Sachdeva
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: Aug 4 to 5
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)