Tue, Aug 05, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 11:19 am IST

Tuesday, August 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: Lunch Sessions ft Poorvi Naithani

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 5 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: Aug 5

Timing: 1.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

#StepUp

What: Kuchipudi ki Shaam Hindustani ke Naam

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion | The Revolutionaries: A Novel

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Aug 5

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Duo Ft. Gurleen Pannu & Swati Sachdeva

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: Aug 4 to 5

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

