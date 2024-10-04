HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 October 2024

#Staged What: Music Many Moods – Jazz, Pop, Musical Theatre Catch It Live on 5 October 2024

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 5

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Reflections

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 3 to 5

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: The Animal People (2019)

Where: Niv Art Centre & Film Studios, 210, IGNOU Chowk, Neb Sarai

When: October 5

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Qawaali ft Nizami Bandhu

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: October 5

Timing: 4.30pm and 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Read Between The Lines ft Naveen Richard

Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: October 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Hi Life Brides

Where: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: October 4 to 6

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

