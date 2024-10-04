Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 04, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of Oct 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged

What: Music Many Moods – Jazz, Pop, Musical Theatre

Catch It Live on 5 October 2024
Catch It Live on 5 October 2024

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 5

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Reflections

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 3 to 5

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: The Animal People (2019)

Where: Niv Art Centre & Film Studios, 210, IGNOU Chowk, Neb Sarai

When: October 5

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Qawaali ft Nizami Bandhu

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: October 5

Timing: 4.30pm and 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Read Between The Lines ft Naveen Richard

Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: October 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Hi Life Brides

Where: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: October 4 to 6

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On