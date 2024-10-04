HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 October 2024

#StagedWhat: Music Many Moods – Jazz, Pop, Musical Theatre Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road When: October 5 Timing: 7.30pm Entry: www.bookmyshow.com Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #ArtAttackWhat: Reflections Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road When: October 3 to 5 Timing: 10am to 8pm Entry: Free Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #CineCall What: The Animal People (2019) Where: Niv Art Centre & Film Studios, 210, IGNOU Chowk, Neb Sarai When: October 5 Timing: 6.30pm Entry: www.bookmyshow.com Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line) #TuneIn What: Qawaali ft Nizami Bandhu Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg When: October 5 Timing: 4.30pm and 7pm Entry: www.bookmyshow.com Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #JustForLaughs What: Read Between The Lines ft Naveen Richard Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, GurugramWhen: October 5 Timing: 7pm Entry: www.bookmyshow.com Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro) #FleaSpree What: Hi Life Brides Where: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri When: October 4 to 6 Timing: 10am to 8pm Entry: Free Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction