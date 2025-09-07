HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 September 2025
Sunday, September 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Saras Aajeevika Mela Delhi 2025 | Vusat Iqbal Khan Live
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle
When: September 7
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: K se Kahaani (adapted from Sudha Murty’s How I Taught My Grandmother to Read)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 7
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Reliving The Pancham Magic – A Tribute to RD Burman
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Pragati Vihar
When: September 7
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Voyages – The Ancient Maritime Silk Route
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 6 to 9
Timing: 11.30am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Delhi Comedy Carnival ft Ravi Gupta
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area
When: September 7
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Pragyapramita – Durga Puja Special Saree Exhibition
Where: 18 DDA Flats (Gate No 2), Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash I
When: September 5 to 7
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)