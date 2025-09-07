Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 September 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 02:13 am IST

Sunday, September 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: Saras Aajeevika Mela Delhi 2025 | Vusat Iqbal Khan Live

Catch It Live on Sunday, 7 September 2025.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
Catch It Live on Sunday, 7 September 2025.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

When: September 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: K se Kahaani (adapted from Sudha Murty’s How I Taught My Grandmother to Read)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 7

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Reliving The Pancham Magic – A Tribute to RD Burman

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Pragati Vihar

When: September 7

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Voyages – The Ancient Maritime Silk Route

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 6 to 9

Timing: 11.30am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Delhi Comedy Carnival ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

When: September 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Pragyapramita – Durga Puja Special Saree Exhibition

Where: 18 DDA Flats (Gate No 2), Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash I

When: September 5 to 7

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 September 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On