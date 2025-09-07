HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 September 2025

#TuneIn What: Saras Aajeevika Mela Delhi 2025 | Vusat Iqbal Khan Live Catch It Live on Sunday, 7 September 2025.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

When: September 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: K se Kahaani (adapted from Sudha Murty’s How I Taught My Grandmother to Read)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 7

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Reliving The Pancham Magic – A Tribute to RD Burman

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Pragati Vihar

When: September 7

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Voyages – The Ancient Maritime Silk Route

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 6 to 9

Timing: 11.30am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Delhi Comedy Carnival ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

When: September 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Pragyapramita – Durga Puja Special Saree Exhibition

Where: 18 DDA Flats (Gate No 2), Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash I

When: September 5 to 7

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

