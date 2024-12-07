HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 December 2024
The day of Dec 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#TuneIn
What: 2nd Global Carnatic Confluence | Violin Recital ft VV Subramanyam
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Center
Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, Vikram Vihar, Lajpat Nagar IV
When: November 8 to January 3
Timing: 9am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: 5th Beyond Borders – Feminist Film Festival | Sultana's Dream
Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Premium Roy by Shreya Priyam Roy
Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar
When: December 8
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vinobapuri (Pink Line)
#LitTalk
What: Pustakayan: Sahitya Akademi Book Fair
Where: Rabindra Bhawan, Sahitya Akademi, 35, Ferozeshah Road
When: December 6 to 15
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Winter Carnival
Where: Shaheed Udham Singh Bhawan, AE-21, Shalimar Bagh
When: December 8
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Shalimar Bagh (Pink Line)