HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 December 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 07, 2024 07:33 PM IST

The day of Dec 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: 2nd Global Carnatic Confluence | Violin Recital ft VV Subramanyam

Catch It Live on 8 December 2024
Catch It Live on 8 December 2024

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 8

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Center

Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, Vikram Vihar, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: November 8 to January 3

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: 5th Beyond Borders – Feminist Film Festival | Sultana's Dream

Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Premium Roy by Shreya Priyam Roy

Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar

When: December 8

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vinobapuri (Pink Line)

#LitTalk

What: Pustakayan: Sahitya Akademi Book Fair

Where: Rabindra Bhawan, Sahitya Akademi, 35, Ferozeshah Road

When: December 6 to 15

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Winter Carnival

Where: Shaheed Udham Singh Bhawan, AE-21, Shalimar Bagh

When: December 8

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Shalimar Bagh (Pink Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

