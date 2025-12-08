HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 December 2025
Monday, December 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#CineCall
What: Indie Talkies | Feminichi Fathima (Director: Fasil Muhammed)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: December 8
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Spaciousness – Artworks by Sutapa Dasgupta
Where: Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 6 to 10
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: An evening of music ft Sumrrá
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 8
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Ahaetuki – The Grace of a Master | Screening of The Kettle and the Cup (Director: Ruchi Saini) & Kathak Baithak ft Aranya – The Forest Within
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: December 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Dark Hours of the Night – Salma (Author), Prof GJV Prasad (Translator), Prof B Mangalam, Prof Swati Pal, Prof Nishat Haider, Prof Malashri Lal
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: December 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The LineUp ft Inder, Neeti, Amit & Angad
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 8
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)