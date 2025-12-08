Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 December 2025

    Monday, December 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Dec 08, 2025 1:34 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #CineCall

    What: Indie Talkies | Feminichi Fathima (Director: Fasil Muhammed)

    Gram it: Security personnel march past near the Parliament, during a routine rehearsal. The winter session of the Parliament is in full swing since the start of the month and will be on till December 19. (Photo: Atul Yadav/PTI)
    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: December 8

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Spaciousness – Artworks by Sutapa Dasgupta

    Where: Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 6 to 10

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: An evening of music ft Sumrrá

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 8

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Ahaetuki – The Grace of a Master | Screening of The Kettle and the Cup (Director: Ruchi Saini) & Kathak Baithak ft Aranya – The Forest Within

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: December 8

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: The Dark Hours of the Night – Salma (Author), Prof GJV Prasad (Translator), Prof B Mangalam, Prof Swati Pal, Prof Nishat Haider, Prof Malashri Lal

    Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: December 8

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The LineUp ft Inder, Neeti, Amit & Angad

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: December 8

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

