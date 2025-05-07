HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 May 2025

#ArtAttack What: Process to Path Catch It Live on Thursday, 8 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Ojas Art, 1AQ (Near Qutub Minar), Mehrauli

When: May 2 to June 21

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Medusa and Other Poems by Sangeeta Gupta

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 8

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Mangalotsav – Vidushi Sunanda Sharma & Pt Rupak Kulkarni (Banaras Gharana; Jugalbandi); Pt Sajan Mishra (Hindustani Classical Vocal recital)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Under Construction ft Sumit & Chirag

Where: Lightroom, 12A, Deer Park, Hauz Khas

When: May 8

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

