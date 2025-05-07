Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 07, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Thursday, May 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Process to Path

Catch It Live on Thursday, 8 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Where: Ojas Art, 1AQ (Near Qutub Minar), Mehrauli

When: May 2 to June 21

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

 

#LitTalk

What: Medusa and Other Poems by Sangeeta Gupta 

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road  

When: May 8 

Timing: 5.30pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)   

 

#TuneIn 

What: Mangalotsav – Vidushi Sunanda Sharma & Pt Rupak Kulkarni (Banaras Gharana; Jugalbandi); Pt Sajan Mishra (Hindustani Classical Vocal recital)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: May 8 

Timing: 7pm 

Entry: Free  

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Under Construction ft Sumit & Chirag 

Where: Lightroom, 12A, Deer Park, Hauz Khas 

When: May 8 

Timing: 8.30pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)  

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction 

