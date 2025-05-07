HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 May 2025
May 07, 2025 08:30 PM IST
Thursday, May 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Process to Path
Where: Ojas Art, 1AQ (Near Qutub Minar), Mehrauli
When: May 2 to June 21
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Medusa and Other Poems by Sangeeta Gupta
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 8
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Mangalotsav – Vidushi Sunanda Sharma & Pt Rupak Kulkarni (Banaras Gharana; Jugalbandi); Pt Sajan Mishra (Hindustani Classical Vocal recital)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Under Construction ft Sumit & Chirag
Where: Lightroom, 12A, Deer Park, Hauz Khas
When: May 8
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)