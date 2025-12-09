Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 December 2025 in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida

    Tuesday, Dec 9 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Delhi Junction before you move out!

    Published on: Dec 09, 2025 1:36 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #CineCall

    What: International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women | Ayena (Mirror) (Director: Siddhant Sarin)

    Gram it: Artistes perform at the Red Fort, on Monday, during the inaugural ceremony of 20th UNESCO Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH). The event will continue in Delhi till Saturday, December 13. (Photo: Kamal Kishore/PTI)
    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 9

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Dialogues In Health & Wellness | Talks on CPR, Arthritis & Joint Replacement ft Prof Rakesh Garg, Dr Ambuj Roy, Dr Sanjay Wadhwa, Dr Vijay Kumar, Dr Danveer Bhadu & Dr Ashwani Kumar

    Where: Seminar Rooms, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: December 9

    Timing: 10am

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Journeying Across The Himalayas ft Buland Himalay – Himachali folk

    Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

    When: December 9

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Heads and Tails

    Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: December 5 to 14

    Timing: 11am to 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The LineUp ft Himanshu Bhardwaj, Anshu Mor, Rajat Chauhan & Appurv Gupta

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: December 9

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: LMNOP Christmas Market

    Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road

    When: December 9

    Timing: 10am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

