HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 December 2025 in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida
Tuesday, Dec 9 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Delhi Junction before you move out!
#CineCall
What: International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women | Ayena (Mirror) (Director: Siddhant Sarin)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Dialogues In Health & Wellness | Talks on CPR, Arthritis & Joint Replacement ft Prof Rakesh Garg, Dr Ambuj Roy, Dr Sanjay Wadhwa, Dr Vijay Kumar, Dr Danveer Bhadu & Dr Ashwani Kumar
Where: Seminar Rooms, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: December 9
Timing: 10am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Journeying Across The Himalayas ft Buland Himalay – Himachali folk
Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: December 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Heads and Tails
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: December 5 to 14
Timing: 11am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The LineUp ft Himanshu Bhardwaj, Anshu Mor, Rajat Chauhan & Appurv Gupta
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 9
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: LMNOP Christmas Market
Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road
When: December 9
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)