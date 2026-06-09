HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: June 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

What: Music Appreciation Promotion | Carmen – More Than An Opera – Punita G Singh

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: June 9

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Center, Sujan Mahindra Road, New Friends Colony

When: April 30 to June 15, 2026

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar (Magenta Line)

Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village

When: June 9

Timing: 2.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: How Robots Stole Our Jobs – Struggles of Suzuki Workers in the Age of AI by Nandita Haksar