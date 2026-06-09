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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, June 9 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 09, 2026 5:31 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #Staged

    What: Shriman Chor (Director: Ishtiyak Khan)

    Gram it: Come summer vacations and Delhiites start queuing up at historical sites in the city, to make the most of their summer break. Here's how Qutb Minar in south Delhi has thus been seeing an influx of visitors even on days that have record-breaking heat. (Photo: HT)
    Gram it: Come summer vacations and Delhiites start queuing up at historical sites in the city, to make the most of their summer break. Here's how Qutb Minar in south Delhi has thus been seeing an influx of visitors even on days that have record-breaking heat. (Photo: HT)

    Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: June 9

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Music Appreciation Promotion | Carmen – More Than An Opera – Punita G Singh

    Where: Lecture Room II, India International Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: June 9

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: On Paper: A Group Show

    Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Center, Sujan Mahindra Road, New Friends Colony

    When: April 30 to June 15, 2026

    Timing: 10am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar (Magenta Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Crochet Toys

    Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village

    When: June 9

    Timing: 2.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: How Robots Stole Our Jobs – Struggles of Suzuki Workers in the Age of AI by Nandita Haksar

    Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: June 9

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Stand-up in Hauz Khas

    Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village

    When: June 9

    Timing: 6.55pm & 8.25pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 9 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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