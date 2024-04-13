HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 13
The day of April 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#ArtAttack
What: Solitude in My Cacophony
Where: The Art Qurious (TAQ), 1AQ, Mehrauli
When: April 12 to 21
Timing: 10.30am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bharat Sanskriti Yatra | Hindustani Classical Recital ft Pt Kumar Bose & Vinay Mishra
Where: Godavari Auditorium, Andhra Association, Lodhi Road
When: April 12 to 14
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Abijit Ganguly Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: April 13
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: VOLfest’24
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle
When: April 13 & 14
Timing: 3pm to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Tumhare Bare Mein
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: April 13
Timing: 3pm, 5pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Chak De! An Urban Baisakhi Fest
Where: East Delhi Mall, Anand Vihar, Kaushambi, Ghaziabad
When: April 13 & 14
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Kaushambi (Blue Line)