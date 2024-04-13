 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 13 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 13

ByHT Correspondents
Apr 13, 2024 12:01 PM IST

The day of April 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#ArtAttack

What: Solitude in My Cacophony

Catch It Live on April 13

Where: The Art Qurious (TAQ), 1AQ, Mehrauli

When: April 12 to 21

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Bharat Sanskriti Yatra | Hindustani Classical Recital ft Pt Kumar Bose & Vinay Mishra

Where: Godavari Auditorium, Andhra Association, Lodhi Road

When: April 12 to 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Abijit Ganguly Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: April 13

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: VOLfest’24

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

When: April 13 & 14

Timing: 3pm to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: Tumhare Bare Mein

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: April 13

Timing: 3pm, 5pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Chak De! An Urban Baisakhi Fest

Where: East Delhi Mall, Anand Vihar, Kaushambi, Ghaziabad

When: April 13 & 14

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Kaushambi (Blue Line)

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 13
Saturday, April 13, 2024
