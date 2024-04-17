 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 17 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 17

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 17, 2024 08:00 AM IST

The day of April 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#TuneIn

What: Jogan ft Bhawna Sogra Live

Catch It Live on April 17

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: April 17

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow)

#JustForLaughs

What: Late Night Comedy Showcase ft Nishant Suri, Chirag Panjwani & Rahul Dua

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: April 17

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Jayadev Utsava | Hindustani Vocal, Kathak & Odissi Recital ft Suresh Sethi, Vidha Lal & Kumkum Mohanty

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 17 to 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Himalayan Trail

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate

When: April 16 to 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 17
© 2024 HindustanTimes
