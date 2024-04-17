HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 17
The day of April 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#TuneIn
What: Jogan ft Bhawna Sogra Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: April 17
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow)
#JustForLaughs
What: Late Night Comedy Showcase ft Nishant Suri, Chirag Panjwani & Rahul Dua
Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: April 17
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Jayadev Utsava | Hindustani Vocal, Kathak & Odissi Recital ft Suresh Sethi, Vidha Lal & Kumkum Mohanty
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 17 to 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Himalayan Trail
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate
When: April 16 to 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)