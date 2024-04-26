HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 26

#TuneIn What: Spencer Brown Live Catch It Live on April 26

Where: SoHo-Delhi, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

When: April 26

Timing: 11pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Spring Soiree

Where: Chawla Art Gallery, Square One Mall, Saket

When: April 6 to May 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi

Where: Oh! Taj, Omaxe Mall, Block H, Betta II, Greater Noida

When: April 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Depot Metro Station (Aqua Line)

#TuneIn

What: Dilnawaz Band Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: April 26

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Spring Festival of Music & Dance | Kathak Recital ft Shinjini Kulkarni

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Burrp Fest

Where: Garden of Five Senses, Westend Marg, Said-ul-Ajaib, Saket

When: April 26 to 28

Timing: 4pm to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Kaarimarket Gurgaon Pop-up

Where: DLF City Club, Galleria Market, Gurugram

When: April 26

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase I (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction