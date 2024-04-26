 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 26 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 26

ByHT Correspondents
Apr 26, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of April 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#TuneIn

What: Spencer Brown Live

Catch It Live on April 26
Catch It Live on April 26

Where: SoHo-Delhi, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

When: April 26

Timing: 11pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Spring Soiree

Where: Chawla Art Gallery, Square One Mall, Saket

When: April 6 to May 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi

Where: Oh! Taj, Omaxe Mall, Block H, Betta II, Greater Noida

When: April 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Depot Metro Station (Aqua Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Dilnawaz Band Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: April 26

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

#StepUp

What: Spring Festival of Music & Dance | Kathak Recital ft Shinjini Kulkarni

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#DelhiTalkies

What: Burrp Fest

Where: Garden of Five Senses, Westend Marg, Said-ul-Ajaib, Saket

When: April 26 to 28

Timing: 4pm to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Kaarimarket Gurgaon Pop-up

Where: DLF City Club, Galleria Market, Gurugram

When: April 26

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase I (Rapid Metro)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 26
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On