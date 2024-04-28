HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 28
The day of April 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#Staged
What: Ballygunge 1990
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: April 28
Timing: 4pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Mehfil-e-Qawwali ft Aditi Sharma
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: April 28
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: It Makes Me Wonder
Where: D-49, Lower Ground Floor, Defence Colony
When: April 26 to May 2
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Anoushka Maskey Live
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar
When: April 28
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: With Love, Jaspreet ft Jaspreet Singh
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: April 28
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Korean Karnival
Where: Worldmark 2 & 3, Aerocity, near Indira Gandhi International Airport
When: April 27 & 28
Timing: 3pm to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)