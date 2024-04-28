 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 28 - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 28

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 28, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of April 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#Staged

What: Ballygunge 1990

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

When: April 28

Timing: 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Mehfil-e-Qawwali ft Aditi Sharma

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: April 28

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: It Makes Me Wonder

Where: D-49, Lower Ground Floor, Defence Colony

When: April 26 to May 2

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Anoushka Maskey Live

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar

When: April 28

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: With Love, Jaspreet ft Jaspreet Singh

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: April 28

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Korean Karnival

Where: Worldmark 2 & 3, Aerocity, near Indira Gandhi International Airport

When: April 27 & 28

Timing: 3pm to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 28
