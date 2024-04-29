HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 29

#TuneIn What: Blues ft Zero Gravity Duo Catch It Live on April 29

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar

When: April 29

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Nritya Ullas

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Raja Ravi Varma: Law, Lawyers and Art

Where: DAG, 22A Janpath Road, Windsor Place

When: April 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Moments In Collapse

Where: Jawahar Bhawan, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road

When: April 20 to May 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)

