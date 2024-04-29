HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 29
The day of April 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#TuneIn
What: Blues ft Zero Gravity Duo
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar
When: April 29
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Nritya Ullas
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Raja Ravi Varma: Law, Lawyers and Art
Where: DAG, 22A Janpath Road, Windsor Place
When: April 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Moments In Collapse
Where: Jawahar Bhawan, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road
When: April 20 to May 20
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)