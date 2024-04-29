 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 29 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 29

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 29, 2024 12:05 PM IST

The day of April 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#TuneIn

What: Blues ft Zero Gravity Duo

Catch It Live on April 29
Catch It Live on April 29

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

When: April 29

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

 

#StepUp

What: Nritya Ullas

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#LitTalk

What: Raja Ravi Varma: Law, Lawyers and Art

Where: DAG, 22A Janpath Road, Windsor Place

When: April 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Moments In Collapse

Where: Jawahar Bhawan, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road 

When: April 20 to May 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 29
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On