HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 6

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 06, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of April 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#ArtAttack

What: Beyond Face Value

Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: April 5 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Aravali International Film Festival | UnWoman

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, Lodhi Estate

When: April 6

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Habib Tanvir | Katha Sukavi Suryamall Ki

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 6

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Madhur Virli Live

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: April 6

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: Jasrangi – Music Duet ft Avinash Kumar & Rindana Rahasya

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

