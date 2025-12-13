Edit Profile
crown
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 13 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, Dec 13 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!

    Updated on: Dec 13, 2025 12:31 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: The Manganiyar Seduction (Curator: Roysten Abel)

    Where: Omaxe Chowk, Chandni Chowk

    When: December 13

    Timing:

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Chandni Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Konnichiwa Japan – Culture, food, cosplay, performances

    Where: Select Citywalk, Saket

    When: December 13 & 14

    Timing: Noon onwards

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Art of Japanese Eraser Stamps

    Where: The Japan Foundation, A-13, Green Park, Aurobindo Marg

    When: December 13

    Timing: 10.30am to 12.30pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    © 2025 HindustanTimes