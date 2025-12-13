HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 13 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: The Manganiyar Seduction (Curator: Roysten Abel)
Where: Omaxe Chowk, Chandni Chowk
When: December 13
Timing:
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Chandni Chowk (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Konnichiwa Japan – Culture, food, cosplay, performances
Where: Select Citywalk, Saket
When: December 13 & 14
Timing: Noon onwards
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Art of Japanese Eraser Stamps
Where: The Japan Foundation, A-13, Green Park, Aurobindo Marg
When: December 13
Timing: 10.30am to 12.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction