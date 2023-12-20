HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 20
The day of December 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Mid-week blues getting to you? Get over the Wednesday gloom, and let yourself loose into the wonderful world of art and culture with us! Here are some events you mustn't miss:
#ArtAttack
What: Journey of Devotion
Where: Shanta Art Gallery, 8, Birbal Road, Jangpura Extension
When: December 18 to 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2023 | Badaa Bhaand
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: December 20
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Zari Jaipur, Delhi Exhibition cum Sale
Where: Samavar Hall, B-36, Pamposh Enclave, GK 1
When: December 18 to 22
Timing: 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: Qawwali Night Feat MS Nizami Brothers
Where: Imperfecto Patio, Pearl Lane, Block N, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, Gurugram
When: December 20
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Meet Your Favourite Korean Dost
Where: Pacific D21 Mall, Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station, Dwarka
When: December 20
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.facebook.com/pacificd21malldwarka/
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 21 (Blue Line)