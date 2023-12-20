close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 20

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 20

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 20, 2023 08:26 AM IST

The day of December 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Mid-week blues getting to you? Get over the Wednesday gloom, and let yourself loose into the wonderful world of art and culture with us! Here are some events you mustn't miss:

Catch it live on December 20
Catch it live on December 20

#ArtAttack

One of the artworks on display at the solo exhibition by artist Roop Chand.
One of the artworks on display at the solo exhibition by artist Roop Chand.

What: Journey of Devotion

Where: Shanta Art Gallery, 8, Birbal Road, Jangpura Extension

When: December 18 to 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura (Violet Line)

#Staged

The play Badaa Bhaand is written by Vijaydaan Dethaa and directed by Ajay Kumar.
The play Badaa Bhaand is written by Vijaydaan Dethaa and directed by Ajay Kumar.

What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2023 | Badaa Bhaand

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: December 20

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

This exhibition has gowns, lehengas, sarees, suits, and dupattas to meet all the shopping needs, this wedding season.
This exhibition has gowns, lehengas, sarees, suits, and dupattas to meet all the shopping needs, this wedding season.

What: Zari Jaipur, Delhi Exhibition cum Sale

Where: Samavar Hall, B-36, Pamposh Enclave, GK 1

When: December 18 to 22

Timing: 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

MS Nizami Brothers present a soulful night with covers of popular Sufi songs.
MS Nizami Brothers present a soulful night with covers of popular Sufi songs.

What: Qawwali Night Feat MS Nizami Brothers

Where: Imperfecto Patio, Pearl Lane, Block N, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, Gurugram

When: December 20

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

Korean Dost members Min, Seung Hoon, Jinwoo Jung and Josh are in Delhi to meet fans.
Korean Dost members Min, Seung Hoon, Jinwoo Jung and Josh are in Delhi to meet fans.

What: Meet Your Favourite Korean Dost

Where: Pacific D21 Mall, Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station, Dwarka

When: December 20

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.facebook.com/pacificd21malldwarka/

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 21 (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunctin

© 2023 HindustanTimes
