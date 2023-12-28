close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 28

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 28

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 28, 2023 11:36 AM IST

The day of December 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Just days before the New Year begins, here's how Delhi is keeping the cultural scene lit:

Catch it Live on December 28
Catch it Live on December 28

#CineCall

The 2021 Polish film, directed by Jan P Matuszynski, is set in 1983 and follows the story of a character becomes the enemy of the state after witnessing a high school student being beaten to death by the militia.
The 2021 Polish film, directed by Jan P Matuszynski, is set in 1983 and follows the story of a character becomes the enemy of the state after witnessing a high school student being beaten to death by the militia.

What: Kinoteka Film Festival | Leave No Traces

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 28

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

The exhibition has on display an array of home decor products including rugs and furniture.
The exhibition has on display an array of home decor products including rugs and furniture.

What: Obsessions

Where: Aga Khan Hall, Mandi House

When: December 28 to January 7

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

Pavan K Varma, Former Ambassador of India to Bhutan, will present a mushaira (narration) on the life and works of poet Mirza Ghalib.
Pavan K Varma, Former Ambassador of India to Bhutan, will present a mushaira (narration) on the life and works of poet Mirza Ghalib.

What: Remember Ghalib | Mushaira ft Pavan K Varma

Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 28

Timing: 6.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

The final day of the festival will witness performances by Pooja Goswami, Sucheta Ganguly and Pt Ajay Pohankar & Abhijit Pohankar.
The final day of the festival will witness performances by Pooja Goswami, Sucheta Ganguly and Pt Ajay Pohankar & Abhijit Pohankar.

What: Thumri Festival | Recital by Pooja Goswami, Sucheta Ganguly and Pt Ajay Pohankar & Abhijit Pohankar

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: December 28

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

One of the paintings on display at the solo exhibition by Swati Sabale, that speak of companionship, tender longing and freedom.
One of the paintings on display at the solo exhibition by Swati Sabale, that speak of companionship, tender longing and freedom.

What: Understone Canvas 2

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: December 28 to January 5

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

Comic Mohit Morani is known for cracking jokes about how middle-class people view Bollywood and career choices.
Comic Mohit Morani is known for cracking jokes about how middle-class people view Bollywood and career choices.

What: Comedy Everyday ft Mohit Morani

Where: The Laugh Lab, B Block Market, Rasoolpur Nawada, Industrial Area, Sector 62, Noida

When: December 28

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 62 Noida (Blue Line)

