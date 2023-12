HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 28

Just days before the New Year begins, here's how Delhi is keeping the cultural scene lit: Catch it Live on December 28

#CineCall

The 2021 Polish film, directed by Jan P Matuszynski, is set in 1983 and follows the story of a character becomes the enemy of the state after witnessing a high school student being beaten to death by the militia.

What: Kinoteka Film Festival | Leave No Traces

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 28

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

The exhibition has on display an array of home decor products including rugs and furniture.

What: Obsessions

Where: Aga Khan Hall, Mandi House

When: December 28 to January 7

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

Pavan K Varma, Former Ambassador of India to Bhutan, will present a mushaira (narration) on the life and works of poet Mirza Ghalib.

What: Remember Ghalib | Mushaira ft Pavan K Varma

Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 28

Timing: 6.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

The final day of the festival will witness performances by Pooja Goswami, Sucheta Ganguly and Pt Ajay Pohankar & Abhijit Pohankar.

What: Thumri Festival | Recital by Pooja Goswami, Sucheta Ganguly and Pt Ajay Pohankar & Abhijit Pohankar

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: December 28

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

One of the paintings on display at the solo exhibition by Swati Sabale, that speak of companionship, tender longing and freedom.

What: Understone Canvas 2

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: December 28 to January 5

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

Comic Mohit Morani is known for cracking jokes about how middle-class people view Bollywood and career choices.

What: Comedy Everyday ft Mohit Morani

Where: The Laugh Lab, B Block Market, Rasoolpur Nawada, Industrial Area, Sector 62, Noida

When: December 28

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 62 Noida (Blue Line)

