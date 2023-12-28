HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 28
The day of December 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Just days before the New Year begins, here's how Delhi is keeping the cultural scene lit:
#CineCall
What: Kinoteka Film Festival | Leave No Traces
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 28
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Obsessions
Where: Aga Khan Hall, Mandi House
When: December 28 to January 7
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Remember Ghalib | Mushaira ft Pavan K Varma
Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 28
Timing: 6.45pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Thumri Festival | Recital by Pooja Goswami, Sucheta Ganguly and Pt Ajay Pohankar & Abhijit Pohankar
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg
When: December 28
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Understone Canvas 2
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: December 28 to January 5
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Everyday ft Mohit Morani
Where: The Laugh Lab, B Block Market, Rasoolpur Nawada, Industrial Area, Sector 62, Noida
When: December 28
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 62 Noida (Blue Line)