HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 7

#CineCall

This Swedish film, directed by Erik Gandini, has certain characters who barely spend any time outside of work whereas others are always at leisure.

What: European Union Film Festival | After Work

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 7

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

A sculpture by artist Neeraj Gupta, displayed as part of the exhibition that pays tribute to late art critic Keshav Malik.

What: iSculpt for Keshav Malik at 100 years

Where: Gandhi King Plaza and Quadrangle Garden, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: December 7 to 21

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

Installations as well as workshops and demonstrations of wool artistry are part of this festival, which is facilitated by Centre for Pastoralism.

What: The Desi Oon Festival – Fibre of our Past and Future

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House

When: December 7 to 11

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#KhauDelhi

Around 12 renowned chefs will be conducting live cooking sessions at the event this year.

What: SIAL India

Where: Yashobhoomi, India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), Sector 25, Dwarka

When: December 7 to 9

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25

Entry: Free

