HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 12 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Delhi University Literature Festival 1.0 – Nation First: Unity In Diversity
Where: Multipurpose Hall, North Campus, University of Delhi
When: February 12 to 14
Timing: 10.30am to 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Vishwavidyalaya (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Faces Of Olonkho (Director: Mariia Markova)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: February 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: MusicAbility Concert: Edition 2 ft Devanga Bidrum Kalita, Rakman Marak (singer & guitarist), Dakameai Marbaniang (keyboardist), Devanga & Lou Majaw
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 12
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Aaj Kavita – Poetry readings by Pankaj Rag, Gaurav Pandey, Amrit Ranjan and Hemant Devalikar
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: February 12
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Sutram: Threads of memories & migration – Artworks by Priyanka Chandwani
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: February 12 to 22
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Joel Veena – Ragas & Sagas with Suraj Nirwan
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Judge Me If You Can ft Aashish Solanki
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: February 12
Timing: 5.30pm & 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Dastkar – Basant 2026
Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur
When: February 12 to 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: ₹40
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
