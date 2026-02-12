Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 12 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, February 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Feb 12, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Delhi University Literature Festival 1.0 – Nation First: Unity In Diversity

    Gram it: Boating at Purana Qila (Old Fort) has been restricted to a limited lake area, following the cracks in one of the walls of the historical monument. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
    Gram it: Boating at Purana Qila (Old Fort) has been restricted to a limited lake area, following the cracks in one of the walls of the historical monument. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

    Where: Multipurpose Hall, North Campus, University of Delhi

    When: February 12 to 14

    Timing: 10.30am to 6pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Vishwavidyalaya (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Faces Of Olonkho (Director: Mariia Markova)

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: February 12

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: MusicAbility Concert: Edition 2 ft Devanga Bidrum Kalita, Rakman Marak (singer & guitarist), Dakameai Marbaniang (keyboardist), Devanga & Lou Majaw

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 12

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Aaj Kavita – Poetry readings by Pankaj Rag, Gaurav Pandey, Amrit Ranjan and Hemant Devalikar

    Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: February 12

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Sutram: Threads of memories & migration – Artworks by Priyanka Chandwani

    Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: February 12 to 22

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Joel Veena – Ragas & Sagas with Suraj Nirwan

    Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 12

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Judge Me If You Can ft Aashish Solanki

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: February 12

    Timing: 5.30pm & 8.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Dastkar – Basant 2026

    Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

    When: February 12 to 23

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: 40

    Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On February 12 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On February 12 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes