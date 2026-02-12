HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 12 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies What: Delhi University Literature Festival 1.0 – Nation First: Unity In Diversity Gram it: Boating at Purana Qila (Old Fort) has been restricted to a limited lake area, following the cracks in one of the walls of the historical monument. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

Where: Multipurpose Hall, North Campus, University of Delhi

When: February 12 to 14

Timing: 10.30am to 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Vishwavidyalaya (Yellow Line)

#Staged What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Faces Of Olonkho (Director: Mariia Markova)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: February 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn What: MusicAbility Concert: Edition 2 ft Devanga Bidrum Kalita, Rakman Marak (singer & guitarist), Dakameai Marbaniang (keyboardist), Devanga & Lou Majaw

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 12

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk What: Aaj Kavita – Poetry readings by Pankaj Rag, Gaurav Pandey, Amrit Ranjan and Hemant Devalikar

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: February 12

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack What: Sutram: Threads of memories & migration – Artworks by Priyanka Chandwani

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: February 12 to 22

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn What: Joel Veena – Ragas & Sagas with Suraj Nirwan

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Judge Me If You Can ft Aashish Solanki

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: February 12

Timing: 5.30pm & 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree What: Dastkar – Basant 2026

Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

When: February 12 to 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: ₹40

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

