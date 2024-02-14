 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 14 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 14

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 14, 2024 12:47 AM IST

The day of February 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Love is in the air! And to make the most of Valentine's Day, today, take your partner to an exciting event happening in the city. Here's a list of some:

#TuneIn

What: The Music of Love on Screen | Maxime Zecchini & Isabelle Durin

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

When: Feb 14

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Valentine's Day Special | Veer Zaara

Where: Pacific Premium Outlets Jasola, Mathura Road, Jasola

When: Feb 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Valentine's Mixers - Salsa Workshop

Where: Worldmark, Maidawas Road, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: Feb 14

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express/Orange Line)

#StepUp

What: Adi Ashtakam

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Valentine's Day Special ft Shreya Priyam, Kaustubh Aggarwal & Daahab Chishti

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Sector 104, Noida

When: Feb 14

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 101 (Aqua Line)

#Staged

What: 25 years of Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Purnna Purusha

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Feb 14

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

