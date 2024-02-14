HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 14
The day of February 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Love is in the air! And to make the most of Valentine's Day, today, take your partner to an exciting event happening in the city. Here's a list of some:
#TuneIn
What: The Music of Love on Screen | Maxime Zecchini & Isabelle Durin
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar
When: Feb 14
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Valentine's Day Special | Veer Zaara
Where: Pacific Premium Outlets Jasola, Mathura Road, Jasola
When: Feb 14
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Valentine's Mixers - Salsa Workshop
Where: Worldmark, Maidawas Road, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: Feb 14
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express/Orange Line)
#StepUp
What: Adi Ashtakam
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 14
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Valentine's Day Special ft Shreya Priyam, Kaustubh Aggarwal & Daahab Chishti
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Sector 104, Noida
When: Feb 14
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 101 (Aqua Line)
#Staged
What: 25 years of Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Purnna Purusha
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Feb 14
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
