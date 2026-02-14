HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 14 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: 22nd Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Variations (Italy) (Director: Remo Di Filippo & Rhoda Lopez)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 14
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Delhi University Literature Festival 1.0 – Nation First: Unity In Diversity
Where: Multipurpose Hall, Rugby Stadium, North Campus, University of Delhi
When: February 12 to 14
Timing: 10.30am to 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Vishwavidyalaya (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: : Kahaani: Dilli Ki
Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: February 14 & 15
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Life Is A Dream (Director: Ignacio Garcia)
Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House
When: February 14
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: The Zari Showcase
Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: February 11 to 15
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
