    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 14 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, February 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your Valentine's Day, must check read this!

    Published on: Feb 14, 2026 10:16 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: 22nd Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Variations (Italy) (Director: Remo Di Filippo & Rhoda Lopez)

    Gram it: Not just the flora but even the fauna of the Capital is welcoming spring and celebrating the season of love. Believe it or not, but this peacock, a resident of Lodhi Road, was recently spotted spreading its plumage to dance in joy! (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
    Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 14

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Delhi University Literature Festival 1.0 – Nation First: Unity In Diversity

    Where: Multipurpose Hall, Rugby Stadium, North Campus, University of Delhi

    When: February 12 to 14

    Timing: 10.30am to 6pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Vishwavidyalaya (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: : Kahaani: Dilli Ki

    Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

    When: February 14 & 15

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #Staged

    What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Life Is A Dream (Director: Ignacio Garcia)

    Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House

    When: February 14

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #FleaSpree

    What: The Zari Showcase

    Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

    When: February 11 to 15

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

