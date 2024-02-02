 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 2 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 2

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 02, 2024 02:26 AM IST

The day of February 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's quite an opening to a weekend that has some of the biggest and most popular events , across Delhi. From Amrit Udyan (erstwhile Mughal Gardens) and Surajkund Mela to Bharat Rang Mahotav, there is something for everyone in the fam!

Catch It Live on February 2

#Staged

What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Draupadi Swayamwar (Pandvani)

Where: National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: February 2

Timing: 6.30 pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Interwoven Histories: Art Traditions of the Silk Route

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: Jan 31 to Feb 4

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Swami Haridas-Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsava ft Parveen Sultana

Where: Modern School, Barakhamba Road

When: Feb 2 to 4

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: February 2

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: 37th International Surajkund Crafts Fair

Where: Surajkund, Faridabad

When: Feb 2 to 18

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Badarpur (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Amrit Udyan

Where: Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Avenue Road Area

When: Feb 2 to March 31

Timing: 9am to 5pm

Entry: Free (Gate 35)

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow and Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Candlelight Tribute To AR Rahman

Where: Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Women's College, Mandi House

When: February 2

Timing: 6.30 pm & 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

