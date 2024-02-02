HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 2
The day of February 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's quite an opening to a weekend that has some of the biggest and most popular events , across Delhi. From Amrit Udyan (erstwhile Mughal Gardens) and Surajkund Mela to Bharat Rang Mahotav, there is something for everyone in the fam!
#Staged
What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Draupadi Swayamwar (Pandvani)
Where: National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: February 2
Timing: 6.30 pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Interwoven Histories: Art Traditions of the Silk Route
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: Jan 31 to Feb 4
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Swami Haridas-Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsava ft Parveen Sultana
Where: Modern School, Barakhamba Road
When: Feb 2 to 4
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: February 2
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: 37th International Surajkund Crafts Fair
Where: Surajkund, Faridabad
When: Feb 2 to 18
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Badarpur (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Amrit Udyan
Where: Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Avenue Road Area
When: Feb 2 to March 31
Timing: 9am to 5pm
Entry: Free (Gate 35)
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow and Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Candlelight Tribute To AR Rahman
Where: Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Women's College, Mandi House
When: February 2
Timing: 6.30 pm & 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)