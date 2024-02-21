 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 21 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 21

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 21, 2024 02:58 AM IST

The day of February 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's just mid-week, and there's already a cultural extravaganza in the city! Here's a curated list of events to compel you to feel that it's already weekend:

#Staged

What: 25 years of Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Samudra Manthan

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Feb 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: 20th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Wings And Roots (France)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 21

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.zoonga.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: IIC Double Bill | Nisha Kesari (Kathak) & Rudraprasad Swain and Ananya Parida (Odissi)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 21

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Age No Bar VII

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 19 to 23

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Trial Standup Comedy Show ft Pravit Arora

Where: The Comedy Cookie, F-15-A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar

When: Feb 21

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar⁩⁦ (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

