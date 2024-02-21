HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 21
The day of February 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's just mid-week, and there's already a cultural extravaganza in the city! Here's a curated list of events to compel you to feel that it's already weekend:
#Staged
What: 25 years of Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Samudra Manthan
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Feb 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: 20th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Wings And Roots (France)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 21
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.zoonga.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: IIC Double Bill | Nisha Kesari (Kathak) & Rudraprasad Swain and Ananya Parida (Odissi)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 21
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Age No Bar VII
Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 19 to 23
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Trial Standup Comedy Show ft Pravit Arora
Where: The Comedy Cookie, F-15-A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar
When: Feb 21
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (Yellow Line)