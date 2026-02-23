Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 23 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, February 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Feb 23, 2026 10:11 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #CineCall

    What: Sama Bhav – International Film Festival on Gender, Equity & Inclusion

    Gram it: When it's Spring, the play of flora and fauna in the city is worth a spectacle. Here's how a brown-headed barbet feeds on the nectar from a cotton silk flower. (Photo: Kamal Kishore/PTI)
    Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: February 22 & 23

    Timing: 9.30am to 5.30pm

    Entry: Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Evolution/Involution

    Where: LATITUDE 28, B-74, Ground Floor, Block B, Defence Colony

    When: February 3 to March 15

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Atelier's ACT Season 16 | Baby (by Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies)

    Where: Urban Fringe - The Underground Studio, F-15 (Basement), Okhla Phase I

    When: February 23

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Samarpana ft Krishnendu Saha (Odissi)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 23

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Qawwali: The Call of Hearts In Love – Manjari Chaturvedi, Salil Mishra, Dinesh Khanna, Saba Naqvi, Muzaffar Ali (chair), Pragya Tiwari (moderator)

    Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Rod

    When: February 23

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: The Grand Expo 2026

    Where: State Emporia Complex, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: February 22 to March 5

    Timing: 10am to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) & Shivaji Stadium (Airport Express/Orange Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    © 2026 HindustanTimes