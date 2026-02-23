HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 23 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Sama Bhav – International Film Festival on Gender, Equity & Inclusion

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: February 22 & 23

Timing: 9.30am to 5.30pm

Entry: Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Where: LATITUDE 28, B-74, Ground Floor, Block B, Defence Colony

When: February 3 to March 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

What: Atelier's ACT Season 16 | Baby (by Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies)

Where: Urban Fringe - The Underground Studio, F-15 (Basement), Okhla Phase I

When: February 23

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Qawwali: The Call of Hearts In Love – Manjari Chaturvedi, Salil Mishra, Dinesh Khanna, Saba Naqvi, Muzaffar Ali (chair), Pragya Tiwari (moderator)