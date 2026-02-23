HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 23 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall
What: Sama Bhav – International Film Festival on Gender, Equity & Inclusion
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: February 22 & 23
Timing: 9.30am to 5.30pm
Entry: Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Evolution/Involution
Where: LATITUDE 28, B-74, Ground Floor, Block B, Defence Colony
When: February 3 to March 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Atelier's ACT Season 16 | Baby (by Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies)
Where: Urban Fringe - The Underground Studio, F-15 (Basement), Okhla Phase I
When: February 23
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Samarpana ft Krishnendu Saha (Odissi)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Qawwali: The Call of Hearts In Love – Manjari Chaturvedi, Salil Mishra, Dinesh Khanna, Saba Naqvi, Muzaffar Ali (chair), Pragya Tiwari (moderator)
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Rod
When: February 23
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: The Grand Expo 2026
Where: State Emporia Complex, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place (CP)
When: February 22 to March 5
Timing: 10am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) & Shivaji Stadium (Airport Express/Orange Line)
