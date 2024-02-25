HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 26
The day of February 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Let the week begin on a high cultural note. Here's where you can sync yourself to it, today evening:
#Staged
What: 20th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Wings And Roots (France)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 26
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.zoonga.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Haren Das (1921-1993) - An Oeuvre
Where: Gallery 3, Lalit Kala Akademi, 35 Ferozshah Road
When: Feb 25 to March 2
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Full Cover Mondays ft Nishant Suri & Manik Mahna
Where: Depot48, M-9, Greater Kailash, Part-II
When: Feb 26
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: Piano Recital ft Mathis Calzetta
Where: The Piano Man New Delhi, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar
When: Feb 26
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Bharat Tex 2024
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan & Yashobhoomi, Dwarka Sector 25
When: Feb 26 to 29
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: www.bharat-tex.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court & Dwarka (Blue Line)