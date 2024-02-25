 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 26 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 26

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 25, 2024 11:45 PM IST

The day of February 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Let the week begin on a high cultural note. Here's where you can sync yourself to it, today evening:

#Staged

This performance from France presents an evocative performance by Fanny Tissot-Giordanna/Compagnie Arketal from National Theatre Nice. Directed by Sylvie Osman, it imparts profound lessons in humanity.
What: 20th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Wings And Roots (France)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 26

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.zoonga.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

Master printmaker Haren Das's works are displayed at this show. It unveils 73 woodcuts, 41 etchings, 26 linocuts, and 6 lithographs, offering a chronological exploration of Das's printmaking evolution over seven decades.
What: Haren Das (1921-1993) - An Oeuvre

Where: Gallery 3, Lalit Kala Akademi, 35 Ferozshah Road

When: Feb 25 to March 2

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Full Cover Mondays ft Nishant Suri & Manik Mahna

Where: Depot48, M-9, Greater Kailash, Part-II

When: Feb 26

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: Piano Recital ft Mathis Calzetta

Where: The Piano Man New Delhi, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

When: Feb 26

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Bharat Tex 2024

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan & Yashobhoomi, Dwarka Sector 25

When: Feb 26 to 29

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: www.bharat-tex.com

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court & Dwarka (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

